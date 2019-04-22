Authorities asking for public help in finding missing Dexter woman

Daily American Republic

Authorities continue to search for a Dexter woman who has been missing for a week. Dexter Police Detective Cory Mills says Crystal Marie Brown-Hart was last seen April 9 in the Dexter and Poplar Bluff areas. Brown-Hart’s family made a missing person’s report April 11. Mills says Brown-Hart arrived at a residence in Poplar Bluff on April 9. She phoned a friend at approximately 2:30 am April 10 and said she was coming back to Dexter. The friend told authorities Brown-Hart seemed confused on the phone. She left alone driving a black, four-door Mitsubishi Lancer with a possible Missouri registration of XB2D3M around 3:30 a.m. Mills says her phone’s last recorded ping was at the Butler County and Stoddard County line. The highway patrol searched the area with a helicopter. The water patrol also sent divers into the St. Francis River to search for Brown-Hart and her vehicle, with no success. There is no evidence of foul play, but they have not ruled it out. Brown-Hart, 39, is described as 4-feet, 11-inches tall weighing 100 pounds. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Mills at the Dexter Police Department at (573) 624-5512.