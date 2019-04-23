A bootheel woman is dead after a traffic crash Monday

A Cardwell woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Dunklin County. Missouri Highway Patrol reports indicate that at around 630am – 37-year old Teresa Johnson of Kennett crossed the center line on US 412 near County Road 601. Her vehicle hit the car driven by 51-year old Sherry Ganus, of Cardwell. Ganus died at the scene. Johnson was taken to an Arkansas hospital. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. This is fatality 15 for Troop E in 2019 so far.