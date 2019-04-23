Former Scott City parks director receives $30K settlement, ending legal battle

Southeast Missourian

Former Scott City parks director Phyllis Spinks, who took the city and former Mayor Ron Cummins to court over her termination, received a $30,000 settlement in exchange for dropping her lawsuit. The Southeast Missourian obtained a copy of the six-page agreement from the city after filing a Sunshine Law request. Spinks, in a lawsuit filed in Scott County Circuit Court in December 2017, alleged Cummins and the city engaged in gender, age and disability discrimination when she was terminated from her job Nov. 30, 2016. Cummins denied the allegations. Under the agreement, the parties are barred from commenting on the settlement. Spinks worked for the city for about 25 years, primarily serving as parks director.