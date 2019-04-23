Life Sentence for Stoddard County Sex Offender

David Madsen was sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime of Statutory Rape in the First Degree in Stoddard County yesterday, by Presiding Circuit Judge Robert N. Mayer. Madsen was previously found guilty by a jury on February 14, 2019. They deliberated for 15 minutes before reaching their verdict. Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver was very pleased with the sentence given the Defendant’s status as a registered sex offender prior to the commission of this new sexual crime against a child. Due to the sensitive nature of this crime and to protect the identity of the victim, no further statement was made.