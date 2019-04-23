Suspicious activity nets an arrest in Jackson

The Jackson Police were called to check out suspicious activity Sunday. Officers made contact with 30-year old Tavis S. Curry of Cape Girardeau and found him to be in possession of a loaded firearm as well as what was believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine. Curry was placed under arrest and charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office with two Class D felonies of being in possession of a controlled substance – Cocaine and Methamphetamine. And the Class E Felony of unlawful use of a weapon. Curry was issued a warrant for the charges with a bond of $30,000. The charge of an offense is merely an accusation or allegation. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.