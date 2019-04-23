Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A New Port Richey teen was arrested after cracking an egg over his mother’s head as part of a social media “challenge,” leading to a fight between mother and son.

According to the complaint affidavit, after getting 300 comments on a Facebook “egg challenge” on Wednesday night, 18-year-old Michael Corley said he would egg his mother. He reportedly proceeded to crack an egg over her head.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies noted Corley’s mother slapped her son across the back of the head. According to the affidavit, Corley allegedly grabbed her shirt and threw her into the dining room table. Corley was taken to the Land O’ Lakes jail and faces a charge of domestic battery.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An Ohio man wearing a Batman cap and shirt was arrested Thursday afternoon after he was seen planting prescription medication on the grounds of the Butler County Jail.

45-year-old William Tackett was arrested for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of detention facility, a third-degree felony. Tackett is being held in the Butler County Jail under a $20,066 bond. No court date has been scheduled for him.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said the drugs were being placed there for 38-year-old inmate Anessa Henson, who is in jail on a capias warrant. The corrections staff was able to intercept the illegal transaction, and both subjects were charged with felony illegal conveyance.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Authorities say that a Georgia man allegedly set his former mansion on fire months after the residence went into foreclosure. Stanley Stephens, with help from Donald Luallen, set fire to the 5,900-square-foot home in the northern town of Rome on February 10th. No one was hurt in the fire. Both are charged with first-degree arson.

Investigators from local, state, and federal agencies spent more than 300 hours looking into the blaze. Floyd County Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said, “We guesstimate approximately $2.5 million are involved in this case. This is one of the largest arson cases I am aware of in Floyd County at this time.”

Stephens was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Luallen was taken into custody Thursday in Oxford, Alabama. Both are expected to be extradited to Georgia. More charges against the pair are pending.