Police are investigating shots fired that broke the window of a residence late Sunday in Sikeston. At about 9:50 p.m., officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a report of shots fired in the area of the 300 block of Magnolia. Capt. Austin Henley says they found a residence in the area with a bullet hole through a window of the residence. The residence was occupied however, no one was injured. The investigation continues.