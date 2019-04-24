Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Urging Corps of Engineers to Focus on Flood Control

Northwest Missouri’s recent devastating flooding has prompted the state Senate Appropriations Committee chairman to call on the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to re-evaluate its priorities. Cosby Republican State Senator Dan Hegeman’s resolution urges the Corps to focus on protecting public health and safety through flood control:

Thousands of acres of farmland in Hegeman’s district are under water. Hegeman warns SOME CORN FARMERS may not be able to plant next year as well, because of damaged levees along the Missouri River.