Missouri Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Convicted Killer David Hosier’s Death Penalty Appeal

The Missouri Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in convicted murderer David Hosier’s death penalty appeal. Hosier was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2009 killing of Angela Gilpin in Jefferson City. Hosier’s public defender, Amy Bartholow (pronounced BAR-tha-low), is asking for a new trial, saying Hosier’s trial counsel was ineffective:

Bartholow says the lawyer should have called a psychiatrist at trial to testify about Hosier’s brain damage. The Missouri Attorney General’s office tells the Supreme Court that Hosier had highly experienced legal counsel. Court documents say Hosier was captured in Oklahoma, after urging police there to shoot him “and get it over with.”