Striping work to begin

As part of its annual spring maintenance, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District will kick-off striping operations of state routes in Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Dexter, Malden, Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson, according to a MoDOT news release. To help reduce the impact to traffic, striping in cities will take place from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. The schedule for striping includes Poplar Bluff, May 5 to 8; Kennett, Dexter and Malden, May 12 to 16; and Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson, May 19 to 23. Motorists are urged to allow the machinery the space needed to properly apply the reflective paint.