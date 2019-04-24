WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave tour to stop in Cape

WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor and Randy Orton will take command of the ring as part of the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour at 7 p.m. July 28 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Kevin Owens, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz, Charlotte Flair and Elias also will be making appearances, according to the Show Me Center on Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

More information can be found online at www.showmecenter.biz.