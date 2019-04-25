Low-income apartments planned for south side

Southeast Missourian

Site preparations are underway for a multimillion dollar low-income housing project in Cape Girardeau. Liberty Apartments will be built in the 1100 block of Walnut Street east of West End Boulevard. The development will consist of 40 single-story, two-bedroom apartments in seven buildings (six six-unit buildings and one four-unit structure) plus a single-story community center. Building permits for the project, listing a total development cost of $4.565 million, were filed last week with the Cape Girardeau Development Services office. Executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri Melissa Stickel says they got the final approval in October from the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Groundbreaking for the apartment development took place earlier this week. The project is scheduled for completion in April 2020.