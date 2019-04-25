MO Senate passes $30 billion budget

The Missouri Senate has passed a proposed 30 billion dollar state budget for the fiscal year beginning in July. The fiscal outline includes 3.5-billion dollars for the formula used to fund Missouri’s K through 12 public schools – a 62-million dollar increase over the current year. Creve Coeur Democrat Jill Schupp says the proposed school transportation budget of 112-million is significantly underfunded.







Budget negotiations will get underway between members of a House and Senate committee.