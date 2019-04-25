Sikeston siblings recently crowned king, queen in their divisions of America’s Best Pageant

Siblings Haley King, 5, and Bryce King, 1, who are the children of Jason and Michelle King of Sikeston, were recently crowned queen and king in their divisions for America’s Best Pageant. Haley was awarded the title, “Mega Hi Point Supreme,” and Bryce was awarded the title, “King.” They were both chosen to advance on to the Midwest State Pageant set for May 3-5 in St. Louis, where they will represent Sikeston. America’s Best Pageant promotes community involvement and good citizenship. Haley and Bryce share the goal to bring home a title for their community.