THURSDAY, April 25TH, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Cops say a Florida teenager is accused of striking his stepsister in the head with a thrown potato after she failed to pay him enough attention. 18-year-old Tyler Scott Parker was busted Sunday afternoon on a domestic battery charge following a spud tossing incident at his family’s Tampa-area residence.

According to a criminal complaint, Parker began yelling at the victim and threatened to throw a potato at her if she “did not stop ignoring him.” After Parker’s stepsister “replied to the defendant,” he allegedly threw the potato, which struck his kin in the head.

Parker was subsequently arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. The victim does not appear to have been injured in the potato attack.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A dispute over access to a Netflix account allegedly turned violent, leading to the arrest of a Florida Woman for allegedly battering an elderly female victim during the domestic confrontation.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police that “during a verbal altercation over Netflix usage,” 33-year-old Crystal Marie Ortiz grabbed at her in an attempt to “stop the victim from using her tablet.”

A cop reported that during the tussle, the victim “received bruises to her left wrist and hand.” Additionally, Ortiz allegedly grabbed a necklace and ripped it from the victim’s neck, breaking the jewelry.

While the complaint only describes the victim as over 65 years of age, records show that an 88-year-old woman resides in the New Port Richey home where the alleged attack occurred. Ortiz was arrested on a felony battery charge after police determined that she was the primary aggressor and “did actually and intentionally touch the victim.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

She found herself in quite a pickle. According to ABC News 13 WLOS, a North Carolina waitress was accused of tipping herself over $3,700 at a local eatery.

Police say that Leah Wehrmann of Asheville — who works at Juicy Lucy’s Burger Bar and Grill — fraudulently charged amounts ranging from $59.16 to $539.58 on fourteen credit cards, totaling $3,734.28.

The Asheville Citizen Times reported that, fortunately, none of the cards were from customers — all were prepaid Visas that she personally purchased. Cops have not released when the transactions occurred.

The Juicy Lucy’s server’s alleged fraudulent activity was spotted after she knowingly overcharged the cards. The Citizen Times said Wehrmann was set to appear in court yesterday, where she faces fourteen felony accounts of “obtaining property under false pretense.” According to police, an investigation is ongoing.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

The Louisiana State Police on Monday revealed an extraordinary security breach at the governor’s mansion, saying they had arrested a man last week who trespassed into the building and damaged property before falling asleep on a couch.

34-year-old Reynard Green of Baton Rouge was booked Wednesday on counts including simple burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal damage to property. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said booking records showed Green was found asleep on a couch and had broken an antique wooden table. Gautreaux said booking records referred to the location of the incident only as a “governmental building.”

Booking records show Green was found asleep before 6:00 a.m.The records say he was placed in leg shackles as he was “becoming extremely violent.” State Police spokesman J.B. Slaton said Green also had assaulted two law enforcement officers after being taken to police headquarters.

