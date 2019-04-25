Veterans Treatment Courts effective, state needs more

Hundreds of Vietnam veterans from Missouri are scheduled to be at the Missouri Capitol Wednesday. The General Assembly honored them in a special ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the war. —-And this session legislators are close to passing new laws to support veterans. Joplin Senator Bill White is a veteran who chairs the Senate Veterans Committee and he is pleased with a bill — close to passage — that supports the creation of Treatment Courts for veterans in every county

These courts divert from jail – combat veterans who have symptoms of a mental health disorder or cognitive impairment. One in six veterans who served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom suffer from a substance use issue. Senator White says there are 12 veterans’ treatment courts now across Missouri.

Senator White says treatment courts in general around the state have been successful in keeping people out of jail –and in finding jobs and support services.