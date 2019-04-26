CONSUMER ALERT*** WARNING RELATED TO FISHER-PRICE INFANT SLEEPERS

Parents and Caregivers are urged to Stop Using Sleepers Immediately Due to Reported Infant Deaths – stop using the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleeper. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled the product after numerous infant deaths were reported. According to the CPSC, since the Rock ‘n Play was introduced in 2009, more than 30 infant deaths have occurred – some when children rolled over while unrestrained. Fisher-Price is offering a refund or product voucher for returned Rock ‘n Play sleepers, depending on when the item was purchased. Additional information is available on the CPSC website.