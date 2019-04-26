Friday, April 26th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Man who was being investigated for causing a drunken disturbance yesterday at a public library was arrested after he gave cops a bogus social security number and a fake name–Jason Bourne.

Cops say that 45-year-old Jonathan Chapman was asked several times Tuesday afternoon to leave the Pinellas Park library, but he refused. Chapman, who was reportedly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol, was subsequently asked to identify himself by a patrolman.

Instead of providing his actual name, Chapman claimed to be Jason Bourne, the title character in a series of Robert Ludlum thrillers that were adapted for film, and which starred Matt Damon.

The Bourne identity, however, was fabricated. Cops eventually identified Chapman and charged him with resisting an officer, a misdemeanor, for providing the phony name and invalid social security number.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An Ohio man charged with stealing more than $166,000 from his incapacitated mother used the purloined funds to pay for online sex shows, silicone sex dolls, wigs, pornography, adult toys, and more than 150 pieces of lingerie.

59-year-old Shaun Joseph was indicted Thursday for fleecing his 91-year-old mother, who is suffering from severe dementia and is in a nursing home. Joseph is accused of paying for his purchases with his mother’s credit cards and bank accounts.

As detailed in Municipal Court filings, a search of Joseph’s Dayton residence yielded evidence of his alleged online shopping sprees for fetish material and other merchandise.

In addition to purchases from Amazon, Joseph used the stolen funds to pay for “on-line ‘Cam/Web Girls,’” investigators allege. Joseph told police that he used his mother’s credit cards to purchase online “tokens,” which he “then used to have the females do sexual acts to themselves while he watched.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

A 66-year-old licensed Bay Area lawyer was arrested Sunday after he allegedly taped a camera to his shoe and then “moved his shoe so that the camera was under a female juvenile’s dress” at an Apple Store in Walnut Creek, California.

Jacques Bloxham, who is a personal injury attorney, was reportedly confronted by the girl’s father and fled the store. Officers said they found various cameras and recording devices in the suspect’s car in addition to the one attached to his shoe.

Bloxham was arrested around 3:00 p.m. and booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of using a camera to secretly record the undergarments of another person, along with annoying or molesting a child under 18. He later posted bail.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An Arizona mother was arrested for allegedly assaulting her son for not keeping “good enough” lookout as his grandmother shoplifted.

27-year-old Rebecca Gonzales, was taken into custody after police officers in Phoenix claimed to have witnessed her beating her 7-year-old son.

Gonzales on Friday walked out of a Walmart parking lot when police officers spotted her “spanking” the boy, “then slapping him and finally punching him in the face.”

The boy allegedly told investigators that he was hit because “he didn’t watch out for his grandma good enough” as she was shoplifting inside the Walmart.

Gonzales was charged with aggravated assault, and is reportedly scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 30th.

