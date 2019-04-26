Houck Stadium eyed for major upgrades

Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri State University plans to hire an architectural/engineering firm to draw up conceptual designs for renovating aging Houck Stadium. Athletics director Brady Barke says they hope a capital improvements campaign will raise an estimated $20 million to fund the renovations. Nothing has been finalized. Any fundraising effort would also seek money for other improvements to athletic facilities such as replacing the Houck Field House flooring for volleyball. The university recently sought requests for qualifications. Eight firms responded. A firm possibly be chosen in the next couple of weeks. Houck Stadium is nearly 90 years old and in serious need of major upgrades. Construction could be several years away.