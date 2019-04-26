On Friday April 26 Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. will be closing Lyndhurst Dr. at the Bel-Air Dr. intersection. The road closure is for street repair and is expected to be closed for 1-2 weeks depending on weather. Detours are available, and drivers are urged to use an alternate route. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)