Cape Fred’s store to close by end of May

After 19 years in business in Cape Girardeau, Fred’s will close by the end of May. The discount merchandise store, at 121 S. Sprigg St., shares a building with Save-A-Lot grocery store and is among 159 Fred’s stores the Memphis, Tennessee-based discount retailer will close in the coming weeks. In addition to the Cape Girardeau location, the Fred’s store in Poplar Bluff is slated for closure, while the chain’s other Missouri retail outlets — in Doniphan, East Prairie, Hayti and Portageville — will remain open. The stores that are closing are mostly in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee and represent approximately 29% of the chain’s 557 stores.