Shots fired-with one arrest after a shooting in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting at 631 South Sprigg Street. Sergeant Joey Hann says officers responding to the River Banquet Hall located up to 60 shell casings from four to five different caliber weapons and several vehicles struck by bullets. One person did go to the hospital claiming they were bit by a dog while running from the scene but there are no reports of a person being struck by gun fire. 19-year old Maurice Patterson Jr. of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody for resisting arrest while fleeing. He allegedly discarded a hand gun while police were attempting to detain him. None of the rounds found at the scene matched Patterson’s handgun. His bond is set at $10,000.