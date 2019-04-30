2 Cape tax measures would put $2.5 million annually toward repairs

Read more in the Southeast Missourian

The City of Cape Girardeau could spend $2.5 million annually on street repairs if voters approve a capital improvement tax on the August ballot and a transportation tax on next April’s ballot. City manager Scott Meyer says a capital improvement tax measure on the August ballot would funnel half a million dollars annually into street repairs for 15 years. Officials are seeking voter approval to extend the capital improvement sales tax and the transportation trust fund tax. The latter tax would be a five-year tax. Mayor Bob Fox said transportation sales tax revenue is not enough to keep up with all the streets needing to be repaved. Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said many of the city’s streets are 30 years of age or older. Even so, Polivick said a national inspection standard, used by the public works staff, grades city streets at 77, on average, on a 100-point scale. Over 15 years, the capital improvement tax would generate $7.5 million for street upgrades.