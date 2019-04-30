House passes measure that would roll back redistricting changes in Clean MO amendment
The state House has passed a measure that would ask Missourians to roll back legislative redistricting changes approved by voters last November. Dean Plocher, a Republican of Des Peres, says his legislation is better than the Clean Missouri amendment….
St. Louis Democrat Peter Merideth, who opposes the measure, says voters don’t trust partisan people to independently form legislative districts.
The proposal heads to the Senate.