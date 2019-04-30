Missouri House Committee Hears Testimony about Primary Seat Belt Legislation
The state Department of Transportation and the Missouri Insurance Coalition are backing primary seat belt legislation. Raytown Democratic State Representative Jerome Barnes testified Monday (yesterday) before a House committee on the bill, which would allow Missouri law enforcement officers to enforce the seat belt law as a STAND-ALONE OFFENSE:
Missouri’s transportation system task force recommended a primary seat belt law in 2018. The chairman of that task force, former State Representative Kevin Corlew, tells Missourinet states with a primary seat belt law have a seven percent greater use of seat belts. Bill opponents include Deering State Representative Andrew McDaniel, who says this is a freedom issue to him.