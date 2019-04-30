Tuesday, April 30th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man was arrested after threatening to kill two lawn care workers for leaving grass clippings on the walkway of his home. According to Hernando County deputies, 49-year-old Anthony Sabella had two men provide lawn care service to him at his home located on Finsbury Drive.

According to police reports, he called one of the workers, saying they had left grass clippings on his walkway. When the men returned to clean up the grass, they were met by Sabella shouting at them and using racial slurs.

The workers then reported leaving the home and calling 9-1-1 after Sabella followed them in his vehicle and pointed a gun at them, threatening to kill the men. The case was turned over to Major Case detectives, who got a warrant for his arrest after deputies said they tried to contact Sabella but couldn’t.

Last Thursday, deputies and detectives waited for Sabella to leave his home. When he did, he was stopped and arrested. Sabella was charged with possession of a firearm/ammunition by a felon and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He is being held without bail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Pasco County, Florida man accused of trying to shoplift more than $4,000 worth of merchandise from a New Port Richey Walmart blamed his blood sugar and diabetes for making him do it.

Lawrence Fruggiero Jr. was arrested and charged with grand theft on April 19th after investigators say he tried to steal a total of $2,098.50 worth of merchandise in two separate attempts. Arrest records indicate one of the incidents happened on April 16th, and the second happened the day of his arrest.

Fruggiero was able to post his bond and was released from jail. Deputies say as they continued their investigation into the two incidents, they became aware of two additional times that Fruggiero attempted to shoplift from the same Walmart. Arrest warrants suggest he attempted to take a total of $2,385.26 worth of merchandise in the two additional tries.

He was then arrested again on April 25th and charged with scheming to defraud. An arrest report says after being read his Miranda rights, Fruggiero said he did not remember committing the additional thefts because of his blood sugar and diabetes which make him not always know whathe is doing.

OR HOW ABOUT……

After allegedly leading police on a high-speed motorcycle chase, an Alabama man reportedly gave cops quite a shock when he grabbed a bag of meth and started trying to eat it — then the cops gave him a shock.

Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies spotted 48-year-old Toney Ray Johnson standing in the middle of the road next to his motorcycle. Authorities said he appeared to be struggling to start his vehicle.

When the deputy approached, Johnson allegedly hopped on his motorcycle and sped off. The deputy followed him and, after a short chase, Johnson pulled over. The deputy said he saw Johnson attempt to eat something from a plastic bag, which was later determined to be meth.

After a brief struggle, the deputy used his stun gun on Johnson before the man could consume the drugs. Johnson was charged with drug possession, resisting arrest, and attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a California man Saturday who is accused of driving under the influence of drugs while driving 4 mph and, later, 147 mph on Interstate 80.

About 12:40 a.m., a trooper spotted a Ford Mustang driving east on I-80 near Kearney at 4 mph. The trooper tried to pull the Mustang over, but the Mustang continued to drive slowly.

Suddenly, the Mustang accelerated to 70 mph and the trooper started to pursue the car. The Mustang driver passed vehicles on the shoulder and drove recklessly, reaching speeds of up to 147 mph. About sixteen miles later, the driver stopped, waited until troopers came up to the vehicle, then drove away.

Troopers eventually used spike strips to stop the Mustang. The entire pursuit lasted about 22 minutes. The 37-year-old driver, from California, was booked into the Hall County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, willful reckless driving, and flight to avoid arrest.

