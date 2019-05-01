Grand Chain Woman going to prison for money laundering and identity theft

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced Tuesday that 32-year old Melissa Renee Carmackof Grand Chain, Illinois has been sentenced to a total of 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and 1 year Mandatory Supervised Release after pleading guilty to 2 counts of felony identity theft and 1 count of felony money laundering. An investigation by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies found that Carmack sold stolen property to an Anna man in November 2017. Two other investigations by Anna Police showed that Carmack used stolen credit and debit cards in August and September 2018.