Lost hiker found

On Tuesday, in cooperation with the Missouri State Park Rangers, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, East County Fire District and other emergency responders, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Trail of Tears State Park where a hiker had become lost from his group. The call came in at 1:20 pm and by 2:05pm the hiker was found and a plan to evacuate him was made. Around 2:25 the missing he was brought out of the woods and turned over to medical to be checked out before being released back to his loved ones. As summer approaches and we begin to be actively engaged outdoors you are reminded to be prepared. Always let someone know where you plan to be and when you’re coming home. Bring more than enough water and have a plan on what to do if something goes wrong.