MO Conservation Department expected to escape proposed funding changes

With three weeks left in the legislative session, a Missouri House committee is considering whether to ask voters to approve a 1/8 of one-percent conservation sales tax in 2020 and every six years. During Monday evening’s public hearing on the measure, Mike Moon, a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Ash Grove, says taxpayers have contacted him about re-evaluating the tax.





State Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley says most Missourians attending the hearing oppose the legislation. The tax finances about 61-percent of the department.