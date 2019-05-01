Warrant arrest after traffic stop

A traffic stop garners the arrest of a wanted man in Caruthersville Tuesday. Police were dispatched to 411 West 4th street in reference to a vehicle speeding up and down the road. When officers made contact with the driver of the reported vehicle it was learned that a passenger in car had an outstanding warrant out of Dunklin County For failure to appear on a misdemeanor charges with a $10,000.00 cash or surety bond. Travis L. Ware Jr was transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held awaiting extradition.