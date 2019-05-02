An animal expires while others are saved in a Fire in Cape

Cape Girardeau Fire crews were dispatched to 418 of South Benton in Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a structure fire on Wednesday just before 6pm. They knocked down the blaze within 10 minutes after finding thick black smoke and fire on the second floor. Via a news release officials say it appears to have started in an upstairs bedroom. Several occupants were attempting to remove animals from the upstairs via a ladder. Firefighters took over and rescued 2 dogs and 4 cats from the home. 3 of the animals were given oxygen using a specialized pet oxygen mask due to smoke inhalation. One animal was unable to be saved. One resident was treated by firefighter paramedics and taken to a local hospital. The fire has been deemed accidental. Red Cross is helping the family according to the fire department.