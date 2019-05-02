St. Louis-area cop indicted for shooting shoplifting suspect

(AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer has been indicted for shooting a suspected shoplifter outside a grocery store. Julia Crews is charged with second-degree assault for the shooting on April 23 in Ladue, one of Missouri’s wealthiest communities. The 37-year-old officer is a 13-year department veteran. The 33-year-old suspect remains hospitalized but authorities say she will survive. St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell announced the indictment Wednesday. The officer is white; the woman who was shot black. Crews’ attorney, Travis Noble, has said Crews meant to use her stun gun but mistakenly grabbed her service revolver.