Thursday, May 2nd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After his mother kicked him out of her Pennsylvania residence, a 33-year-old man flushed his grandparents’ ashes down the home’s toilet, a bizarre retaliatory move for which he is facing criminal charges.

According to a court complaint, Thomas Porter Wells moved into his mother’s Pittsburgh-area home late last year, but his stay was cut short due to his drinking and alleged use of marijuana.

Police charge that before Wells departed the McKeesport home, he went into his mother Denise’s bedroom and retrieved the cremated remains of her mother and father. Wells allegedly then flushed the ashes down a toilet.

Wells was arraigned yesterday for criminal mischief and two counts of abusing a corpse. Free on a nonmonetary bond, Wells is scheduled for a May 13 preliminary hearing in District Court.

AND THEN THERE’S……

This is proving to be a surefire way to get your butt kicked: an employee at a Domino’s pizzeria in Texas attacked a co-worker for dishing an “Avengers: Endgame” spoiler over the weekend.

Police were called to the Friendswood restaurant early Sunday for a report of an assault. 33-year-old Justin Surface was slapped with a citation for assault by contact after cops say he went after his co-worker for revealing what happens in Marvel’s blockbuster superhero flick, which was released in the U.S. on Friday.

Staffers at the Domino’s refused to comment on the matter to ABC13. Last week, a man was beaten outside a Hong Kong cinema after he shouted out spoilers to Avengers fans waiting in line to see the hotly anticipated movie.

In an online open letter, the film’s directors, brothers Anthony and Joseph Russo, pleaded with fans to not share major plot points with others who haven’t yet seen the flick.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A New York woman found herself behind bars after she called 9-1-1 and asked the operator for advice on how to kill her boyfriend. 54-year-old Zelda L. Cotton of Tonawanda was arrested Saturday evening after she had the not-so-bright idea to call the police on herself.

The woman told authorities that she hit her 76-year-old boyfriend five times with a VCR tape. Police said she was also swinging a leaf blower battery at him in a “threatening manner.” She was reportedly intoxicated at the time.

Cotton was charged with endangering the welfare of an elderly person and criminal possession of a weapon. Her bail was set at $5,000.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Florida school resource officer accidentally set off his gun in the cafeteria Tuesday when he leaned against a wall. No students were hurt when the officer’s Sig Sauer 9 mm went off near the lunch line at Weightman Middle School.

The round hit the floor and ricocheted into the brick wall behind the officer, who wasn’t identified publicly. The weapon was in the officer’s holster at the time of the incident.

Authorities have since placed the officer on administrative leave while they investigate. A Pasco County Sheriff’s Lieutenant said the officer was wearing a bodycam, but it wasn’t turned on. He added that Investigators will look for surveillance video.

