Architect’s testimony in lawsuit limited by judge

A judge in a jury trial Thursday refused to allow into evidence a Cape Girardeau architect’s conclusion that the Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse steps were building-code violations and posed a safety issue. Stoddard County Judge Stephen Mitchell allowed a limited amount of testimony from architect Ronald Grojean to be entered into evidence in the personal-injury case. The ruling came after defense attorneys voiced repeated objections to the testimony. Pamela and Kelly Allen of Cape Girardeau sued over serious injuries Pamela Allen sustained in 2013 when she fell down stairs leading to the basement of the historic courthouse. According to the lawsuit, Allen suffered severe injuries to her lower extremities, upper extremities and body as a whole, including a fracture of her left leg. It’s alleged she suffered “life threatening blood clots in her lungs” and was hospitalized in intensive care for a time. The suit was filed in March 2016 against Cape Girardeau County, but was expanded in July 2016 at the plaintiff’s request to include the city and state as defendants. The case was moved to Stoddard County on a change of venue. The trial began Wednesday and is expected to conclude today.