Emails show Missouri lobbyist’s efforts to help expelled son

(AP) — Emails obtained by The Associated Press show a Missouri lobbyist suggested pushing the idea that the real problem on college campuses is not rape but women regretting casual sex. Richard McIntosh was working worked to advance legislation to help students like his son who have been disciplined for sex-discrimination complaints. A bill sponsor has said McIntosh told him that his son was expelled for a Title IX complaint. Title IX bars sex-based discrimination in education, including harassment and assault. McIntosh suggested that “a couple of shots at the rape equals regret wouldn’t hurt” in an email to a lawmaker before a February hearing on the legislation. The proposals appear unlikely to pass this year. McIntosh has declined to comment when asked by AP about his son’s expulsion.