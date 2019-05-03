Missouri House leaders in both parties optimistic about General Motors legislation

The Missouri House Speaker expects the Legislature to unveil an incentives package for General Motors by next week, a package aimed at attracting a reported one-BILLION-dollar expansion at the massive Wentzville plant. House Speaker Elijah Haahr says lawmakers will work on the plan all weekend:

Governor Mike Parson says lawmakers must pass an incentives package in the next two weeks, to help land the project that other states are competing for. Speaker Haahr tells Capitol reporters we’ll know the package’s cost by next week. GM’s Wentzville plant produces vehicles such as the Chevrolet Colorado and the GMC Canyon.