New signs on Broadway draw mixed reviews

Southeast Missourian/KZIM KSIM

New “yield to pedestrian” signs installed in the middle of the street earlier this week along a four-block section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau have many upset. Public Works director Stan Polivick some people aren’t happy with them while others are. Eight signs were installed earlier this week at the Broadway intersections of Frederick, Middle, Fountain and Lorimier streets. The signs remind drivers Missouri law requires drivers to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. In addition to enhancing pedestrian safety, the signs are intended to get drivers to slow down on Broadway. Owner of Annie Laurie’s Antiques Laurie Everett approached Cape Girardeau Councilman Robbie Guard to discuss the issue. Guard called it a no brainer. The signs are “spring loaded,” and intended to “give” if hit. KZIM KSIM asked a variety of people for their opinion and most did not want the signs and felt they were a waste of tax dollars. While others thought they would help people trying to cross in busy traffic situations.