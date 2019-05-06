A Carbondale man was found guilty of murder in the 2017

24-year old Jarrell J. Pullen was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, after a three-day trial in Jackson County. The conviction carries a sentence of 20-60 years in prison. But because the court found Pullen personally discharged a gun that killed Trott, Pullen faces and additional extended term sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Pullen will remain in the Jackson County Jail until sentencing.