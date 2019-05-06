In final two weeks of Moleg, “tough path” for charter schools expansion, sports betting bills not dead, GM incentives package to get fast tracked
Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden thinks legislation about a charter school expansion has a “tough path” in the final two weeks of this session. A House proposal would let charter schools open in Missouri cities or charter counties with a population of at least 30,000.
Current law allows charter schools in Kansas City, St. Louis and any unaccredited school districts. Charter schools are publicly-funded and run independently of traditional public schools.