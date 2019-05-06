Man shot in the leg in Cape over the weekend

A man was shot in the leg with a small-caliber weapon just before 8 o’clock Sunday night. Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann says there appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and the victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Hann says there was original reporting of “a bunch of juveniles that were involved in some altercation” around East Rodney Drive and Hawthorne Road. They believe the victim may have walked to his address or a friend’s address in the 2700 block of Hawthorne after the incident. Hann says the suspect is described as a light skinned, black male in his late 20s or early 30s.