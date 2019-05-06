Monday, May 6th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman from St. Petersburg, Florida has been arrested for slashing a man’s tires because he wouldn’t stop playing video games in the middle of the night. An affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the woman has been charged with criminal mischief.

An affidavit from Pinellas County deputies reveals that 41-year-old Sonya Kathryn Martin was trying to sleep at 1:30 a.m. However, the woman was unable to do so, as she kept being disturbed by a man playing video games.

To try to get the man to stop playing, Martin disconnected the Internet router. Unperturbed by this, the man then began to play games on his phone. The affidavit doesn’t detail Martin’s relation to the man.

Unsuccessful, Martin went outside. When she returned, she threw a knife to the ground. The victim rushed outside to find that all four tires on his car were going flat as Martin had slashed each of them to try and get the man to stop playing his games.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Who drives around on a motorized cart while wearing a blue bonnet, purple and red flowery dress, black jacket, and white tennis shoes and makes off with 28 cans of infant formula? A Florida man candidate, perhaps?

Cape Coral police are looking to identify the man seen around 9:40 p.m. Saturday dressed as described while roaming a Cape Coral Publix. They said the man resembles a suspect from similar crimes in North Fort Myers, Fort Myers, and Naples.

Police responded to the Publix where a worker said she saw the man in his 50s on surveillance cameras. The complainant claimed the man took 28 Enfamil formula cans and concealed them under his dress and left the store without paying. Their value was in excess of $450.