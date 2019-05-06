Stoddard County jury awards plaintiff $475,000 in Common Pleas Courthouse personal injury case

Southeast Missourian

On Friday night, a Stoddard County jury in Bloomfield found the State of Missouri at fault and awarded $475,000 to a woman who fell down the basement stairs of Cape Girardeau’s Common Pleas Courthouse. The 12 jurors deliberated about three hours before returning the verdict in the personal-injury case. They concluded the woman was 10% at fault. As a result, the award would be reduced by $47,500 to $427,500. Pamela and Kelly Allen of Cape Girardeau sued over serious injuries Pamela Allen sustained in 2013 when she fell down stairs leading to the basement of the historic courthouse. Jurors found no fault with the county, and Judge Stephen Mitchell ruled at the end of the plaintiff’s case Friday there was no evidence presented of any blame on the part of the city. City attorney Al Spradling III said the judge effectively dismissed the city as a defendant before closing arguments were made. The case was moved to Stoddard County on a change of venue. The three-day trial began Wednesday.