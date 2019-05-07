Community Partnership seeks $500,000 block grant to renovate former Cape police station

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau social services organization is seeking a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to help finance planned renovations to transform the city’s former police station into its new quarters. The city council held a public hearing during its regular meeting Monday. No one spoke in opposition to the project. City housing coordinator Steve Williams will submit the application on behalf of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, formerly the Community Caring Council. Community Partnership’s executive director Melissa Stickel said the entire project could cost $1 million. She told the council she is hopeful her group will receive the federally funded grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED). Stickel says they plan to get a bank loan to provide the remaining revenue needed. The organization intends to seek donations to pay off the loan. The city council voted in closed session last month to sell the vacant building at 40 S. Sprigg St. to the social services organization for $100,000.