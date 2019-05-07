Home invasion in Portageville

Portageville Police are investigating a home invasion that happened on May 3 just before 10pm. Officers responded to the 300 block of West 7th Street and obtained the identification of suspects. One 16-year old juvenile was arrested as well as 18-year-old Hunter Hartman. The juvenile is in custody and admitted to the crime. He is being held at Pemiscot County Justice Center pending charges. Hartman was taken into custody without incident a few days. During an interview, police say Hartman admitted to his involvement as well and is now in the Pemiscot County Justice Center. A probable cause affidavit in New Madrid County shows the men are charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Hartman is currently being held on a $75,000 bond. Officers are still working to identify the third suspect.