Isle Casino Cape Girardeau one of several casinos named in class-action lawsuit over wages

Isle Casino Cape Girardeau has been named in a class-action lawsuit filed Monday in the Eastern District of Missouri. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of two former employees alleges that Maria L. Smith and Casandra J. Henderson, received less than minimum wage rate due to the casino’s “time clock rounding policy,” which, according to the suit, “results, over a period of time, in the failure to compensate its employees properly for all time worked, including overtime hours.” The attorney representing Smith and Henderson, Ryan McClelland of Liberty, Missouri, said in an email to the Southeast Missourian the casino “rounds” employees’ clock-in and clock-out times to the nearest quarter hour “so that employees were not paid for all of the time they worked.” In addition it alleges the casino “failed to properly inform” employees of required tip credit provisions” and “made improper deductions from its employees’ paychecks for gaming license fees and other deductions. Although Smith and Henderson are the only plaintiffs named in the lawsuit, it was filed as a “class action” on behalf of “other similarly situated” current and former employees of Isle Casino. Isle Casino general manager Lyle Randolph said “it is the company’s policy not to comment on ongoing litigation.”