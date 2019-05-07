Jackson aldermen discuss decriminalizing medical-marijuana possession

Southeast Missourian

The Jackson Board of Aldermen discussed changes to city ordinances Monday night that will decriminalize the possession of marijuana as long as it has been properly prescribed and obtained through a licensed medical marijuana dispensary. A proposed ordinance decriminalizing the possession of medical marijuana was presented at the board’s study session by city attorney Tom Ludwig. In April, the board reviewed proposed changes to Jackson’s zoning ordinance while the State of Missouri prepares to issue licenses for the cultivation, manufacture and distribution of medical marijuana starting in 2020. The board is expected to take action on the ordinance at its May 20 meeting.