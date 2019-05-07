U.S. House to debate disaster aid to help states, including flood-stricken Missouri

The U.S. House is expected to bring up a 17 billion-dollar federal disaster relief package this week that involves helping Midwestern farmers, including in Missouri. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves told KWIX in Moberly the plan addresses several things….

The measure includes 1.5 billion for construction projects intended to reduce flood risks, one-billion dollars for Community Development Block Grant funding for rebuilding efforts, and 500-million to assist farmers and ranchers whose land was damaged. Graves’ district includes northern Missouri counties along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.