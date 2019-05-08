Missouri Senate Agriculture Committee to Vote Wednesday on Working Animal Legislation

Legislation that would prevent Missouri cities and towns from banning the job of working animals will be voted on today (Wednesday) by the Senate Agriculture Committee. The committee held a hearing this week on the bill from Wentzville State Representative Bryan Spencer, who notes agriculture is Missouri’s top industry:

The owner of Independence-based Pioneer Trails Adventures testified for Spencer’s bill, noting mules carry children and adults for his company’s educational wagon trails. The Missouri Municipal League testified against Spencer’s bill, citing the issue of protecting local zoning.