Ray’s Banquet Center to be demolished in July

Southeast Missourian

Ray’s Banquet Center in Cape will be demolished in July. The facility, which opened about 10 years ago at 3257 William St. in a building that once also housed indoor tennis courts and a fitness club, will close after its lease expires next month. The building’s owner, Midamerica Hotels Corp., plans to demolish it later this summer. Midamerica Hotels’ vice president of real estate Diane Drury says it will happen sometime in July. Drury said removal of the building will improve access to the Hampton Inn, Cracker Barrel, Texas Roadhouse and other businesses in the vicinity.