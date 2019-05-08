Scott City fires administrator after 6 months; O’Dell was fourth in top spot since 2017

Southeast Missourian

The Scott City Council fired city administrator Mark O’Dell on Monday, less than a year after hiring him. Ward 2 Councilwoman Heather Ingvalson said Tuesday the council decided O’Dell “wasn’t the right fit.” She said she made the motion to terminate O’Dell, effective immediately. It was approved unanimously by the six council members in attendance. Two council members were absent. Ingvalson said the council has not decided whether to seek to hire a new city administrator or rely on existing staff at city hall. O’Dell was the fourth person to serve as city administrator since 2017.